Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 631 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,124 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $221,231,000 after purchasing an additional 751,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.08. 19,303,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,402,322. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

