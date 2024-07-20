Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 298 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.56. 5,898,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,565,169. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $381.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,229,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

