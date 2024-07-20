Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after buying an additional 2,663,676 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,260,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

