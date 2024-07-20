Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

