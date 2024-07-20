PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $69,681.75 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $69,681.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,566.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PriceSmart Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,512. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $85,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

