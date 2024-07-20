Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.72) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.23) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.20 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,323.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.11), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,638.93). 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

