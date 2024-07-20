PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.30 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.93.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

