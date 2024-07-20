PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of PCH opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 54,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 953,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

