PotCoin Trading Up 13% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $36.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00109755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011922 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

