Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 1,319,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,384,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

