PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 151,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 46,445 shares.The stock last traded at $50.03 and had previously closed at $50.03.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.