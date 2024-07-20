PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $8.10. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 132,274 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
