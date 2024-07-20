PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $8.10. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 132,274 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 731.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

