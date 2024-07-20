Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,858,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,082,922. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

