Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 795.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 253,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. 40,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,665. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

