Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after buying an additional 441,155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 538.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.5 %

TSM traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,585,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,166. The company has a market capitalization of $859.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.