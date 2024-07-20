Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $18,588.42 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $18,588.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PHR opened at $22.92 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 224,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

