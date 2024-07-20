Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 4,770,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,950. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $109.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.