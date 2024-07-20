Peter Hirsch Sells 58,267 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,967.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.24 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after buying an additional 429,705 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $12,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,133 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

