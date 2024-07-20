Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,410,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,230,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

