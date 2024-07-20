Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.33% of Perficient worth $26,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 526,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,624. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Further Reading

