PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.20 and last traded at $61.15. 2,522,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,494,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.