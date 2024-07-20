Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,869 shares of company stock worth $15,870,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.68. 1,822,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,770. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

