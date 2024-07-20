Patricia Nakache Sells 66,996 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $119,922.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $430,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. Equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ThredUp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ThredUp by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDUP

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.