Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.23.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.99. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

