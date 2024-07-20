Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 30,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,327. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $229.50 million, a P/E ratio of -421.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

