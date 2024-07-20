Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 46,764 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,764 shares during the period. Manitex International comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Price Performance

MNTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,229. Manitex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Manitex International

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Manitex International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

