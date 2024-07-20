Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 37,795 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,795 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 903.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

AJX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 45,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -5.96%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

