Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 35,680 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 21.77% of Smith Micro Software worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,274. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 135.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

