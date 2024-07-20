Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,809 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the quarter. Cooper-Standard comprises approximately 1.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.98% of Cooper-Standard worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 126.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 63.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 79,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,647. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $251.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on CPS

Cooper-Standard Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.