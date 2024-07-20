Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.1 %

CAKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. 951,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,840. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.