Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,963 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.86% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 46,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $606.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bowman Consulting Group

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,878,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,878,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $665,306. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.