Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,001 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ennis worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $4,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Down 1.2 %

Ennis stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

