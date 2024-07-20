Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics comprises about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,755 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 239.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 70.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 72,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,672. The stock has a market cap of $571.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

