Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Ichor worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ichor by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ichor by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 283,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

