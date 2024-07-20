Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Caleres worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 55.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,052,000 after buying an additional 667,195 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 474,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,714. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

