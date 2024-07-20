Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Universal Electronics worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

