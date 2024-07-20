Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,014 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.44% of DHI Group worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 145.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 230,323 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 172,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 170,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in DHI Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of DHX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 107,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 million, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group Profile

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Stories

