Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 938,723 Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 938,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.93% of Office Properties Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 315,094 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,332,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 559,329 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 517,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67,650 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 418,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,100. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

