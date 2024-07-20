Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,822 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 253,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $179.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

