Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 111.86% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

