Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156,840 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Orion were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE OEC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

