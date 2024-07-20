Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.0 %

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,832.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,716.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,606.84. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,274.91 and a 52-week high of $1,856.30.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

