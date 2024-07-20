Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,549. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $817.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

