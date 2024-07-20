Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 92,373 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,373 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 96,844 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

