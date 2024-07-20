Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,604 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. 153,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.