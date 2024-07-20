Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,352. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

