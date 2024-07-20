Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 16,955 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

IBM stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.26. 3,814,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,997. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.05. The stock has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

