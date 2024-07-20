Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $179.39. 14,467,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,494,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.