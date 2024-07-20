Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.92. 889,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $480.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.18.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

