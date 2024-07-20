Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

ROK traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.76. 764,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,232. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $344.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average of $278.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.